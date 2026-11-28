Additional details have surfaced regarding the tragic passing of Bronson Reed.

As noted, WWE announced on Friday that Reed, real name Jermaine Haley, passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

According to a new report, a friend of Reed revealed that the WWE Superstar suffered complications following surgery to address injuries sustained during his brawl with Oba Femi at WWE Crown Jewel on November 7, including multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney.

Among the complications were reportedly a serious blood clot and a hematoma on his kidney, both of which he had been receiving treatment for prior to his passing.

It was also noted that Reed was expected to be sidelined for a considerable amount of time following the injuries and subsequent surgery. A source familiar with WWE creative indicated that there were no plans in place for Reed due to the lengthy recovery period he was facing.

Additionally, talent working Friday night’s WWE live event in Athens, Georgia, were reportedly informed that they were under no obligation to perform following the news of Reed’s passing.

Following tributes at the WWE and AAA live events on Friday, as well as the tribute graphic added to the previously taped episode of WWE SmackDown, a significant tribute to Reed is expected to take place at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event in Houston, Texas.

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and F4WOnline.com)