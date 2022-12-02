New details are being revealed on WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch filming for Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Writer Kris Tapley of Netflix’s The Call Sheet reported back in May 2020 that Lynch filmed for a “certain upcoming Marvel movie,” but no additional details were ever provided.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Lynch filmed a role for the Marvel Eternals movie that came out in 2021. The post-credit scene was supposed to set up something for a future movie, but there’s no word on exactly what the role was.

Thee post-credits scene ended up being nixed from the movie, but word is that the possibility of using Lynch in future Marvel films is not out of the question. Marvel sources were reportedly happy with the portrayal.

The scene with Lynch was described as “too depressing,” but no context was provided.

There has been talk of doing a sequel or a prequel for Marvel Eternals, but it remains to be seen if Lynch will be involved.

Lynch has expressed interest in doing more acting work. She made her film debut in WWE’s The Marine 6 back in 2018, then had a voice role in WWE’s Rumble animated movie from 2021. She’s also had a ole on Showtime’s Billions back in 2020, and most recently portrayed Cyndi Lauper on NBC’s Young Rock.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.