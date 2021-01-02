Eva Marie is apparently getting closer to a WWE TV return.

After months of rumors and speculation, Eva at one point was internally scheduled to appear on Monday’s Legends Night of RAW, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word on if Eva will still be appearing on Monday’s show, but she has not been advertised in the Legends Night promos.

Furthermore, it was noted that Marie was backstage at the December 14 RAW taping from Tropicana Field, and was dressed to do promos. There’s also no word on when these promos will air.

It was first reported back in mid-October that Marie was set to return to WWE, possibly as soon as the 2020 WWE Draft edition of RAW on October 12, but that obviously never happened. Marie has been seen several times at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, beginning in September. Another report noted that Marie came to terms on a return contract during the week of September 20. There’s been no concrete word on plans for Eva’s WWE TV return, but it was reported in early December that she was listed as a member of WWE’s internal roster, despite not being officially assigned to a brand. There’s been some speculation on if Eva is returning to wrestle, for some other kind of on-air role, or perhaps as something like a WWE Ambassador, but the fact that she was listed on the internal roster indicates that she’s returning for some kind of TV role, possibly as a competitor.

Eva first joined WWE in 2013 for Total Divas and the Divas Search, but left the company in August 2017 to focus on other interests outside of the company. She has done some acting and reality TV work since leaving WWE, and has also launched her own fashion brands, among other projects. She also launched a podcast in 2018, The Natalie Eva Marie Show. Marie has stayed away from pro wrestling for the most part, and has talked about having “unfinished business” in WWE, calling the company home.

As there has been since the return rumors first started up in the fall, there continues to be a lot of fan chatter on social media about Eva returning to WWE. Despite how her first run went, it looks like many fans are interested in Eva coming back.

Stay tuned for more.

