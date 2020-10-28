Impact Wrestling will begin the tournament to crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions on the Tuesday, November 17 Impact TV episode.

It was announced at Bound For Glory last weekend that the titles are coming back after being deactivated back in 2013. Impact then announced on tonight’s show that the tournament will begin in three weeks.

The tournament will feature 8 teams. The finals will take place at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 16, 2021, and that’s where the new champions will be crowned.

There’s no word yet on teams for the tournament, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated with additional details as they are confirmed.

BREAKING: The Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament starts in THREE WEEKS on IMPACT – 8 teams will vie to be the new champions! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/tgu7qdOyaU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020

