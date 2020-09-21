As noted last week, WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy recently told BT Sport that he has signed a new contract with the company.

There have been rumors on Hardy signing a new five-year deal with the company, but PWInsider reports that those rumors are not true. Word now is that Hardy’s contract is actually closer to 2-3 years in length.

Hardy, who had time added to his WWE deal due to injury-related time away, noted in the interview that part of re-signing was that he gets to bring back his “No More Words” theme song, but not until crowds return to WWE events.

“I look forward to being in front of a crowd again because I think I’m getting my old theme back, from 2008-2009, called ‘No More Words’ and it’s going to be special again,” Hardy revealed.

Hardy is set to defend his title against Sami Zayn and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Ladder Match at WWE’s “Clash of Champions: Gold Rush” pay-per-view on Sunday.

