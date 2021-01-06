Mickie James is still considered to be an active WWE RAW Superstar, despite previous reports.

There have been rumors this week that said James may have been quietly retired following her appearance at RAW Legends Night on Monday, and that she was removed from the active roster on the WWE website, despite still being included on the main roster. Those reports are not true, according to Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes.

It was noted that James is still an active performer in WWE, and has been cleared to wrestle following the broken nose she suffered back in October.

James was never drafted in the 2020 WWE Draft last October, but is still a member of the RAW roster. The same went for Andrade, who is also out of action recovering from a minor procedure. It’s interesting to note that Mickie was recently listed as a SmackDown Superstar on the FOX Sports tier list, as noted before at this link.

Mickie has not wrestled since losing a #1 contender’s match to Zelina Vega on the September 21 RAW episode. She appeared on this week’s Legends Night edition of RAW for a brief backstage segment with Angel Garza, Tatanka and WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, but did not wrestle.

Stay tuned for more on Mickie’s WWE status. There is no word yet no when she will return to the ring, but we will keep you updated.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.