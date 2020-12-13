News recently broke that WWE would be launching an NXT India brand, with rumors circulating that filming would take place as early as next month.

According to Sportskeeda, NXT India will officially launch on January 26th, which is the day that India celebrates Republic Day. Due to travel restrictions put in place by COVID-19 the early tapings will be from the WWE Performance Center in Florida, with hope that when the virus outbreak slows down WWE can have a functioning PC in India by 2022.

Stars that are expected to be featured on the brand are former WWE champion Jinder Mahal, The Singh Brothers, Jeet Rama, Indus Sher, and the possible addition of new tryouts Mumbai Gurvinder Singh, Sukhwinder Grewal, and Laxmi Kant Rajoot. Early reports mentioned an 8-man tournament taking place to crown the first ever NXT India champion.

Stay tuned.