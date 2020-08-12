New Details on Plans for the WWE SummerSlam Location

WWE has reportedly decided to hold SummerSlam outside of the Performance Center in Orlando.
It was reported this afternoon by @Wrestlevotes that SummerSlam will not take place in the Performance Center, but there’s no word yet on the exact venue. The report also noted that fans will not be allowed at the big event this year.
The source for the @Wrestlevotes report was unsure of the exact SummerSlam location, but it was noted that a location in the Northeast is now said to be “iffy at best.”
Furthermore, PWInsider confirmed this afternoon that the show will be held somewhere in the state of Florida. WWE was rumored to be looking at Atlantic City, New Jersey for the SummerSlam location, but it’s now confirmed that those plans have been dropped.
The 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled to air live on August 23. Stay tuned for updates on the location.
Below is the current SummerSlam card:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)
WWE United States Title Match
MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
TBD vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)
Bayley will defend against the winner of Friday’s Triple Brand Battle Royal winner.
Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Dominik will be allowed to use weapons.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Full Sail University Issues Serious Response to Fan Tweet on WWE Security
- Backstage News on How Angry Matt Hardy Was After the Sammy Guevara Chair Incident, Guevara’s Heat
- Pineapple Pete Finished With AEW?
- WWE Reportedly Told Emily Andzulis Not to Use Her MMA Skills During RAW Underground
- Former WWE Superstar Returns to Impact Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Full Details on New WWE President & CFO Nick Khan’s Contract – Pay, Company Benefits, More
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman