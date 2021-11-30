Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross (aka Killer Kross) is headed to Hollywood.

While Kross will continue his pro wrestling career now that he’s no longer with WWE, word now via Fightful Select is that he is also getting into the acting world.

Kross has reportedly landed a lead role in an action movie that will begin filming in 2022. There’s no word yet on details of the film, but we will keep you updated.

Kross previously appeared on the “Before The Dark” TV mini-series in 2013 and 2014. He starred in 4 episodes as the Hemming character.

Kross will return to the ring at WrestlePro’s Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5 in Rahway, NJ. He will wrestle Flip Gordon that night. That same show will also feature the ring return of Scarlett Bordeaux, who will face the debuting Harley Cameron, who is the fiancee of WWE NXT Superstar Xyon Quinn. Kross and Scarlett will also make a convention appearance that weekend as they have been announced for the Baltimore Celebfest 3 on February 6.

WWE released Kross back on November 4, and released his partner Scarlett that same night. Kross will become a free agent on Wednesday, February 2 when his 90-day WWE non-compete clause expires, and Scarlett will become a free agent when her 30-day non-compete expires on Saturday, December 4.

Stay tuned for more.

