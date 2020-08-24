New Details on Renee Young’s Departure From WWE

As seen last night, Renee Young is officially leaving the company and SummerSlam was seen as her last event. WWE put her over by calling her career with them “groundbreaking.”
Young’s contract is believed to have a 90 no compete clause. This would only relate to other wrestling shows like AEW and will not stop her from working with other sports or channels.
Fox has shown some interest in bringing her on board. There’s obviously interest from AEW as well but if there is a 90 day no compete clause there’s nothing she can do with them for a while.
Young is still working on her cookbook which she did manage to plug a few times last night.
(Credit: f4wonline.com)
