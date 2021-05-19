The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place in St. Louis, Missouri this year.

Ticketmaster currently lists AEW dates for Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The new AEW Rampage TV show would air live that Friday, while the Full Gear pay-per-view would air the next night.

It was confirmed by Fightful Select that Full Gear and Rampage are taking place that weekend in St. Louis.

As we’ve noted, it was announced today that the new one-hour AEW Rampage TV show will premiere on Friday, August 13 at 10pm ET on TNT. It will air in that timeslot each week until Rampage and AEW Dynamite move to TBS in 2022. While Dynamite and Rampage are moving to TBS in 2022, TNT will air 4 quarterly “supercard specials” starting next year.

The 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view was held on Saturday, November 7 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. The show was headlined by then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley retaining the title over Eddie Kingston in the “I Quit” main event.

