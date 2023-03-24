It was reported back in December that Miro rejected creative plans that AEW President Tony Khan had for his return. The story was that Khan approached Miro in September 2022, with an idea that would have built to Miro having a match at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November. However, Miro reportedly was not interested in the idea. No other details were provided.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Miro turned down an idea that would have saw him lose a Battle Royal, where he and Adam Page would have been the last two competitors.

The Battle Royal in question would have been the match from the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage, which saw Page win by last eliminating Rush. Page and Rush then wrestled on the Third Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on October 5, and Page won to become the new #1 contender to then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The win over Rush earned Page a title shot on the Title Tuesday Dynamite on October 18, but Moxley retained.

The new report also mentions that Miro has around three years left on his AEW contract.

Miro recently spent about a month in Bulgaria, with wife CJ Perry also joining him for some time. He then announced this week that he is voicing a character in the “Yellowbird” animated short for HBO Max, which is available now.

“I’m very honored to be a voice actor in a very special @HBOMAX animated short called Yellowbird. It’s a project very near to my heart, available to stream today in the ‘Only You’ collection,” he wrote in the tweet below.

It’s been reported that Miro is eager to return to the ring, and he has been healthy, with no injuries keeping him away. He has not wrestled since teaming with Sting and Darby Allin for the win over House of Black at All Out on September 4.

