We’ve reported on top NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson, and his brother Bobby Steveson, of the University of Minnesota, possibly going to WWE some day. Bobby has been training at the WWE Performance Center and Gable has made recent tweets on a possible future with WWE.

He wrote on Sunday, “Big Announcement coming tomorrow”

He added in a follow-up tweet, “I am going to be the biggest star @wwe has ever had.”

In an update, Fightful Select spoke with Gable after his tweets and he confirmed that he’s spoken with several people in WWE. He’s talked with Paul Heyman, Triple H, Gerald Brisco and others in the past, and noted that right now things are a waiting game, and he’s largely focused on the Olympics, but he does want to wrestle for WWE.

Gable also said he’s not had time to keep up with much pro wrestling as of late, but he knows AEW is emerging. Despite that, he still wants to pursue a WWE career as of now.

Gable also said he’s considering a career in pro football, pointing to how Brock Lesnar took that path also. When asked about possibly doing MMA, Steveson clarified that he’s also open to competing in the Octagon.

Stay tuned for more on The Steveson Brothers.

