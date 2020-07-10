New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment

New details have been revealed on the recent WWE SmackDown segment that saw Matt Riddle make his debut on the brand.

The segment, to celebrate AJ Styles’ WWE Intercontinental Title win, was set up with lines on paper on the table in front of Styles and Renee Young, according to Fightful Select. AJ was said to be “very funny” during the filming for the segment, joking about Daniel Bryan “strapping the fake Velcro around his waist” and more.

During the taping of the segment, the talent in the ring received instructions via the PA speaker in the building, to re-position people before Riddle interrupted things. WWE Producer John Laurinaitis reportedly helped a lot with the segment, and wanted to make Riddle got on the camera side so it could be seen that he was not wearing shoes.

There was a moment where Riddle accidentally read one of AJ’s lines, and followed up with, “My bad, bro.” A befuddled Laurinaitis reportedly looked on and the developmental trainees in the crowd laughed, knowing Riddle’s personality.

It was also noted that the promo with WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman from that night took less coaching and instruction as he was the only talent involved in it.

