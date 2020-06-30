New Details on What Happened with The Velveteen Dream’s Recent Car Accident

As noted before at this link, WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream was in a car accident on Friday and released the same day.
The accident reportedly took place around 4pm ET on Friday after Dream apparently failed to stop at a red light and struck another car, according to a new report from WrestlingInc.
It was noted that the driver of the other car did sustain some injuries, but there’s no word yet on the severity. Dream received a citation from police, but he will not have to appear in court.
It’s believed that NXT will be partying ways with Dream soon. You can click here for our recent report on his rumored upcoming departure.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
