Shane McMahon is reportedly working as a heel for his WrestleMania 38 run.

As noted, McMahon is booked to work the Elimination Chamber event and WrestleMania 38 after making his surprise return in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday night.

In an update, PWInsider reports that McMahon will be appearing regularly on the RAW brand going forward. It was also said that he will be booked as a heel for this run.

There is still no word on who McMahon will wrestle at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38, or if he might compete in the WWE Title Chamber match. WWE is expected to announce the 5 Chamber challengers for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley soon.

McMahon has not wrestled a singles match since losing the Steel Cage Match to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37. Before that, he had been away since losing the Career vs. Career Ladder Match to Kevin Owens on the October 4 SmackDown episode, which was the FOX premiere.

Stay tuned for more on McMahon’s WWE status and The Road to WrestleMania 38.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.