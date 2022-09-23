The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on AEW, and when the promotion plans to run an event in the United Kingdom.

Since their inception in 2019 AEW has run venues all around the United States, and are set to make their debut in Canada next month. According to the report, the earliest an AEW event will take place in the U.K. would be the summer of next year.

A venue that AEW is looking at is the Craven Cottage, the home for the Fullham FC team, which is owned by Shahid Khan, Tony Khan’s father. It is unknown if they are looking at any other venues, but we will keep you updated with future reports.

