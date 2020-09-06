According to the Wrestling Observer, the Tooth and Nail cinematic matchup between Britt Baker and Big Swole at last night’s AEW ALL OUT pay per view was done to protect Baker, who was still not 100% following her LCL tear from an episode of Dynamite several months ago. Reports are that AEW thought Baker would be healed in time for the show and continued to build her feud with Swole based on that timeline.

The bout, which Swole won, was originally set to take place on the Buy-In preshow but President Tony Khan liked the footage he saw of the pre-taped matchup and moved it to the main card. Since the match came in under 10 minutes, he was easily able to work it into the PPV’s running time.

