Indie wrestler Will Hobbs was signed by AEW after recently impressing company President & CEO Tony Khan.

As noted, AEW announced on Wednesday that Hobbs has officially signed with the company. His signing and push beginning at All Out in the Casino Battle Royale was because Khan was impressed with what he saw when Hobbs was brought in to work as a jobber, or enhancement talent, on AEW Dark, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that Khan then booked Hobbs against Darby Allin on Saturday Night Dynamite last month, and was hands-on in helping put together that match. The idea behind that Allin vs. Hobbs match was to show that Allin could beat a physically impressive wrestler. Khan thought Hobbs performed great in that role.

Hobbs made his AEW debut at a Dark taping back in July, losing to Orange Cassidy. He’s worked several Dark matches since then, and the Dynamite loss to Allin. He picked up his first win earlier this month when he defeated Sean Legacy on the September 8 edition of Dark, which aired just days after Hobbs participated in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out. Hobbs then defeated Jessy Sorensen on this week’s Dark episode.

There’s no word yet on what AEW has planned for Hobbs, but it looks like he’s up for a push. Stay tuned for more.

Been through hell and back. Dreams do come true. BELIEVE IN #WILLPOWER https://t.co/m5MatkDKQ6 — WILL HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) September 16, 2020

High hopes for this big man. Congrats @TrueWillieHobbs Become a star in @AEWrestling https://t.co/QONwLpL5Pk — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 16, 2020

