New Details On Why Brandi Rhodes Deleted Her Twitter

As reported earlier in the week, Brandi Rhodes deleted her Twitter account. Many outlets speculated that she deleted her account due to the criticism she was getting over the women’s division and her AEW Heels group.

One fan attempted to call her out in being too thinned skinned for social media, but Cody Rhodes was quick to come to her defense. He explains that it wasn’t the criticism that drove her away, but rather the bombardment of tweets filled with the “n-word.”