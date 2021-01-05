As noted, Carlito was one of the advertised stars who did not appear for last night’s Legends Night edition of WWE RAW, but there has been no word on why he did not return. Carlito tweeted a GIF action earlier today, but did not provide any real news on why he wasn’t there.

In an update, word now is that Carlito was never officially booked for RAW at all, according to WrestlingInc. WWE reportedly sent out feelers to a number of talents, including Carlito, but someone within WWE apparently just “jumped the gun” and announced his appearance before anything was official.

Carlito had been featured in his own social media post on the WWE accounts, and shown in the video promos for Legends Night.

It was also noted that there is no bad blood over the errant announcement since it appears to be just a case of miscommunication.

