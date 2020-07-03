New Details on Why Shayna Baszler’s WWE Push Was Nixed

As noted earlier this week at this link, WWE is not using Shayna Baszler right now but she is healthy. It was noted by Fightful Select that she is not injured and does not have COVID-19 at last word, and it was described as a situation where she’s just not being booked.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon has soured on Baszler and pulled her from WWE TV.

It was noted that Vince is down on Baszler because he never conceptually grasped the in-ring style that an MMA fighter should use in pro wrestling, and Baszler doesn’t “check his buttons” when it comes to women in pro wrestling, so he made the call to nix her push and take her off TV.

Baszler has not been used since defeating Natalya in the Submission Match on the May 18 RAW episode.

Vince reportedly made this decision on Baszler before Paul Heyman was removed from his creative role as RAW Executive Director. Baszler had worked with Heyman for much of her run. Regarding Heyman, it was also noted that no one really knows the reason Heyman was dismissed from the behind-the-scenes role past the bad ratings. It was said that many people on the inside of the company could see the move coming, but in hindsight it appears Vince did not agree with Heyman on the potential of a lot of the red brand Superstars he was trying to build the show around.

