As noted, WWE has released Mandy Rose from her contract, just hours after she dropped the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez, ending her 413-day reign.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE officials released Rose due to the content she was posting to her FanTime page.

It was noted that WWE officials felt like they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting to FanTime, a social networking platform where celebrities and creators can connect with their fans via paid membership. The company felt like the content was outside of the parameters of her WWE contract.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Rose’s post-match reaction to the title loss on last night’s NXT, and the fan chant she received.

Rose first began working with WWE for the sixth season of Tough Enough in June 2015. She began working NXT after signing a five year contract following the Tough Enough finale. Rose made it to the main roster in November 2017, but returned to NXT in July 2021 to lead Toxic Attraction. The second NXT run was the most successful stretch for Rose in WWE.

