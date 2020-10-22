Aventus Biolabs is the company handling the COVID-19 tests for WWE NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and the main WWE crew, according to Florida news reporter Jon Alba.

Alba noted on Twitter today that protocols for fans attending the Capitol Wrestling Center shows are set up through WWE as the company designates a spot for attendees to go to, covering any involved costs as well.

The test results are not sent to the person, but they do receive a notification for if they’re cleared or not. They’re also able to check their coronavirus test results.

Fans also have to take temperature checks at the door of the CWC before entering. The actual COVID tests happen the day before the show. Once fans are let in, they are taken straight to their pod, where they are stationed with those in their party. Sanitation items are available in the pods.

Sources: #WWENXT protocols for fans to attend the shows at the CWC are set up through WWE. They designate a testing spot for attendee to go to, cover any involved costs. Results aren't sent to the person, but they get a notification if they're cleared or not. Temp. check at door. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 22, 2020

Since posting, I've had some reach out who have said they are able to check their results in addition to #WWE giving clearance. I guess some others were not aware they could check them. Aventus Labs does the tests, which is the same provider WWE uses for its own crew. #WWENXT — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 22, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.