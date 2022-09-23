WWE has reportedly sent word to a few other AEW talents about possibly coming back to the company, including IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR.

It was reported earlier today that WWE recently sent feelers to Malakai Black about possibly returning once Chief Content Officer Triple H took over, and that Black wasn’t the only AEW-contracted talent to be contacted around that same time. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE officials also recently sent feelers to Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

FTR previously spent several years in the WWE NXT and on the main roster, working with Triple H. WWE tried to re-sign FTR under the regime led by former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, but they chose to go with AEW instead.

WWE also reportedly sent feelers to Swerve Strickland. Triple H recently brought Hit Row members “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy and Ashante “Thee” Adonis back to the company, and it was speculated that he likely wanted Swerve back as well.

Furthermore, while the name of this wrestler has not been confirmed, a source in AEW claims WWE reached out to an AEW Original back in August. The source said people would be surprised to learn who WWE reached out to. Several weeks back when AEW officials contacted WWE to warn them about contract tampering, Chris Jericho indicated on Twitter that WWE tried to get him back, but there’s no word yet on if he’s the aforementioned undisclosed wrestler.

Swerve is believed to be signed to a multi-year deal, but that has not been confirmed. It was reported that he signed a long-term contract back in March. FTR has a while left on their AEW contracts as well. They stated back in December that they didn’t have “very much longer” left on the contract, but then it was reported in April of this year that they still had more than one year left. Black was recently issued a conditional release from AEW as he needed time away to deal with personal issues, but he had several years left on a five-year contract, and it’s believed that one of the conditions to his release is that he is unable to wrestle for WWE while away from AEW. There had been talk of Black possibly being done with the business, but he addressed the rumors after a Prestige Wrestling indie event on September 17, and promised he was not saying goodbye. Black then issued a lengthy Instagram statement on his status and future.

There’s no word yet on if any of these wrestlers would be interested in returning to work for WWE, but opinions may have changed now that Triple H is in charge.

In previous years WWE has been against the idea of discussing just about anything with contracted talents.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.