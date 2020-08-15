 New Details On WWE's Agreement With The Amway Center In Orlando

According to Jon Alba of MyNews 13, WWE’s new agreement to run shows from the Amway Center in Orlando Florida runs through October 30, with each event still happening without an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report claims that the deal could always be amended, but no crowds will be attending shows live up until that point.

WWE has since began loading sets into the Amway Center in preparation for future programming, including next weekend’s SummerSlam pay per view.

