New Details On WWE’s Deal With Amway Center, September PPV Date Revealed

New details were revealed today by Greg Engel of Spectrum News 13 concerning WWE and their deal with the Amway Center. The wrestling giant is paying the city of Orlando, FL $200,000 to rent the Amway stadium until October 31st. This is despite previous rumors that they were paying $450,000 for the same dates. WWE is paying the venue $12,500 for all Sunday events, $10,000 per Raw and Smackdown, $7,500 for any dates which WWE employees are occupying the building, and $2,500 for any days that they aren’t. The WWE has the option to negotiate a longer or short term with a 2-week notice, so their stay at Amway could go into November with proper notice.

The contract, which can be seen at the link, specifically omits any ticket sales which clarifies that WWE will not be having any fans in attendance while at the Amway Center through October.

In addition, the contract also reveals the date of the next PPV following Payback which is September 27th.

