Filming for season two of NBC’s “Young Rock” continues in Australia, and now word is that the second season will feature WWE Superstars from The Rock’s rookie year in WWE.

The “Young Rock” producers have been casting for Triple H, The Undertaker, Downtown Bruno Lauer (aka Harvey Wippleman), and The Brooklyn Brawler, according to PWInsider. Lauer made a cameo as himself in the first season, but season two will feature a fictionalized version.

There are also plans for a Memphis-themed episode for season two, which will feature a “Superstar” Bill Dundee character. It was previously revealed that season two will feature version of several WWE Hall of Famers and legends, including Jerry Lawler, Tommy Rich, Bam Bam Bigelow, The Rock’s grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia, Gene Okerlund, Big John Studd, Freddie Blassie, Nikolai Volkoff, The Great Kabuki, and Mr. Fuji, among others.

Producers have also been re-casting several Hall of Famers and legends from the first season, including Ric Flair and Roddy Piper. Flair is being re-casted because actor Matthew Farrelly, who portrayed Flair in season one, is no longer available as he’s working for WWE NXT as Grayson Waller, and is living in Orlando, far from filming in Australia, where he’s from.

“Young Rock” season two filming is expected to run through January. The ten-episode second season is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, March 15, but there will be a holiday-themed special episode on Wednesday, December 15 at 8pm ET.

The Christmas special on December 15 is titled “A Christmas Peril” and the synopsis reads like this:

“Christmas Eve, 1982: An unexpected guest shows Dewey that this is the first in a long line of terrible Christmases. In 1987, Rocky and Dwayne take jobs as a mall Santa and elf. In 1993, Dwayne reluctantly spends a disastrous Christmas with Coach O.”

Stay tuned for more on “Young Rock” season two.

