It was reported back in September that the NWA had denied company star Zicky Dice his release request, and decided to roll his contract over to the end of the year. Dice was NWA television champion at the time, but has since dropped the title to Elijah Burke (Pope) on one of the UWN Primetime Live specials.

In an update from Fightful Select, Dice went through with the title change without any problems. The report does note that he has had issues in the past with world champion Nick Aldis, which were well known in the NWA locker room. As of this writing he will be a free agent by the end of the year.

