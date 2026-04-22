WWE’s latest trip to Las Vegas for WrestleMania came with some major financial incentives behind the scenes.

A new report from Brandon Thurston and Jason Ounpraseuth of POST Wrestling notes that WWE secured a $6 million site fee for WrestleMania 42 from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

That figure marks a $1 million increase compared to the $5 million site fee the company received for WrestleMania 41 in the same market.

And that wasn’t the only boost.

In addition to the site fee, WWE also received approval for $4,314,821 in tax credits from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

For comparison, the company brought in $4,240,456 in similar credits tied to last year’s WrestleMania event.

The location shift for WrestleMania 42 also played a key role in the financial picture.

The event was originally slated to take place in New Orleans before ultimately being moved to Las Vegas, making it the second consecutive year that WrestleMania was held at Allegiant Stadium.