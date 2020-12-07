Triple H is hoping for The Undertaker to become more involved in the developmental program at the WWE Performance Center in the near future.

Triple H noted during last night’s post-Takeover media call that Taker has an impact on the talents every time he makes an appearance at the Performance Center as everyone leaves those sessions with a different perspective and a fresh viewpoint.

He added that with Taker now looking to move into the next phase of his life, they’ve had talks about Taker being at the Performance Center and becoming more involved with the up & coming talents. It was also revealed that Taker and Triple H had just talked within the past few days, and are planning to talk again coming out of the holidays as we kickoff 2021.

Triple H noted that he can’t stress enough how impactful it would be to have The Deadman take on more of a role at the WWE Performance Center.

