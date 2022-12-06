Evil Uno has revealed new details on the AEW Fight Forever video game.

Uno has worked closely on the game, and he recently told Fightful Select that he’s under the impression that Fight Forever will be a single-release, which will constantly evolve over time. This has been rumored and speculated on in the past.

The single-release game that evolves over time is instead of an annual or recurring release that would require fans to purchase a new game for each edition. Uno even noted how the Fight Forever name plays into that format.

Uno also confirmed that there will be more than 50 wrestlers on the video game roster, and that more names will be added over time. One example is Danhausen. He will not be in the initial release as he debuted for AEW a little too late to be included in the first run.

There’s still no word yet on the AEW Fight Forever release date, but the game will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows. There had been rumors on a M for Mature rating, but word is that the game will be rated T for Teen.

