A new court hearing has been scheduled in the ongoing battery case involving WWE Superstar El Grande Americano, also known as Marcel Barthel.

According to court records, a hearing on a motion to compel has been scheduled for January 4, 2027, following a filing submitted by Barthel’s legal team on November 10.

The motion requests that the state provide medical records belonging to the alleged victim, who claims to have suffered a torn rotator cuff and concussion as a result of the incident.

Barthel’s attorneys argue that the records are necessary to determine whether the alleged injuries occurred as described and whether they can be directly connected to the encounter involving their client.

In the filing, his legal team stated:

“[Alleged Victims]’s medical records are relevant in this case as he claims his injuries were caused by Mr. Barthel. A review of the medical records could show evidence that [Alleged Victim] either did not suffer the injuries he claimed, or the injuries he does have were not related to the encounter between [Alleged Victim] and Mr. Barthel. Clearly these medical records are relevant in this case.”

Before the January hearing, a pre-trial conference is scheduled to take place on December 17.

Barthel was arrested in May 2026 on a battery charge stemming from an alleged altercation inside an elevator the previous month.

The incident reportedly involved Barthel allegedly punching another man, leading to the criminal charge that remains the subject of the ongoing court proceedings.