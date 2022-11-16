AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, along with Billy Gunn, will premiere their new music video on tomorrow’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite.

Gunn, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will unveil the music video for The Acclaimed’s “A Hand For A Hand” single on Dynamite.

Bowens announced that there will be special surprise guest in the music video. There’s no word yet on who the guest is, but it looks like a late addition as Bowens and AEW didn’t start promoting the surprise until early afternoon on Sunday.

“This Wednesday night on Dynamite, is the PREMIERE of The Acclaimed’s NEW music video ‘Hand For a Hand’ AND I’d also like to announce, The Acclaimed have acquired a SPECIAL SURPRISE GUEST in the vid. Can you guess who it is? [scissors emoji x 3],” Bowens tweeted.

Caster tweeted and touted the new diss track as potentially the best yet from The Acclaimed. He also promised to go viral.

“Some have said this is the best Acclaimed diss track ever! The video is sick! And we’re gonna go viral… AGAIN! THAT’S RIGHT [100 emoji] #AEWDynamite #MicDrop [microphone emoji] [down arrow emoji] [collision symbol emoji],” Caster wrote.

Wednesday’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite will also feature Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland in singles action for the first time ever. The Acclaimed will then wrestle Swerve and Keith Lee at Full Gear on Saturday, in the rubber match to potentially end the feud.

Below is the updated Dynamite line-up for Wednesday’s show from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT, along with the aforementioned tweets:

* We will hear from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and #1 contender MJF

* We will hear from Britt Baker and Saraya, interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Renee Paquette

* We will hear from ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle defend against Top Flight and AR Fox

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. The Bunny in a World Title Eliminator Match

* Bandido vs. Ethan Page in a semi-finals match for the World Title Eliminator Match for Full Gear

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland for the first time ever

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will premiere the official music video for The Acclaimed’s “A Hand For A Hand” single with a surprise mystery guest

