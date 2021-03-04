On tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT (full results here) the Acclaimed’s Max Caster battled the Dark Order’s “10,” with the winner earning an opportunity in the Face of the Revolution ladder match, which takes place on Sunday’s Revolution pay per view. After a wild back and forth, Caster managed to pickup the win after Jack Evans smashed “10” with the boom box.

Spine on the pine by @Pres10Vance! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama

REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite pic.twitter.com/kFHLqbV1Iq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

Caster joins Penta El Zero M, Scorpio Sky, Cody Rhodes, and Lance Archer in Sunday’s ladder match. As a reminder the winner of the ladder match will become the new number one contender for the TNT championship.