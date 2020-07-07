New Episode Of “Road To Fyter Fest” Looks At Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy Feud, Hypes Eight-Man Tag

AEW President Tony Khan has tweeted out the newest “Road To” video hyping up tomorrow’s second night of Fyter Fest on TNT. The special takes an inside look at the major feud between former world champion Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, as well as a deep-dive on the AEW Tag division ahead of the eight-man tag bout, where The Butcher and The Blade team up with the Lucha Bros to take on The Young Bucks and FTR. Check it out below.

Check out Khan’s tweet along with the full “Road To Fyter Fest” below.