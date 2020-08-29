WWE Network News issued the following press release announcing a new episode of Timeline focusing on the early days of The Rock will be coming to the network. The special feature looks at the fans initially rejecting the Great One prior to him aligning with the Nation of Domination. Details are below.

A new episode of WWE Timeline is coming to WWE Network – but this one will be a little bit different. The series has produced four episodes thus far, with each focusing on a specific rivalry. This fifth edition will instead focus on a star’s time period. That star, of course, is The Rock.

WWE Timeline: By Any Means Necessary will look at the rise of The Rock, from being rejected by WWF audiences and eventually leading the Nation of Domination. That special is set to air on Tuesday, September 1st, indicating there may be no new edition of The R-Truth Game Show this week.

Below is the synopsis for WWE Timeline: By Any Means Necessary on WWE Network:

Long before you could smell what The Rock is cooking, a blue-chip rookie named Rocky Maivia encounters merciless fan rejection and constant chants of “Rocky Sucks”. Maivia fights to succeed by any means necessary, taking over a Nation en route to becoming The Most Electrifying Man in Sports-Entertainment.

