WWE Network News issued the following press release announcing that new episodes of Timeline and Untold are coming to the WWE Network. The Timeline special will take a look at the rivalry between Mickie James and Trish Stratus, while the Untold will focus on the intense meeting between Edge and John Cena. Details are below.

A new episode of WWE Timeline is coming to WWE Network! More specifically, the newest edition is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 16th and it will feature a rivalry between a WWE Hall of Famer and a future Hall of Famer with the spotlight on Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James. WWE Timeline: Do You Love Me Now is the title of this upcoming episode, which is appropriate given the nature of the feud and Mickie’s in character obsession with the WWE legend. This rivalry included a match at Wrestlemania but was even reignited at WWE Evolution. Once again, this special will air on Wednesday, September 16th.

As noted, WWE revealed a new edition of their popular series WWE Untold would be coming to WWE Network. This upcoming episode previewed during WWE Network trailers is set to focus on the rivalry between Edge and John Cena. Now, we can exclusively reveal when you can expect to see this upcoming video.

WWE Untold: Edge vs. Cena is set to premiere on WWE Network next Sunday, on September 20th. While this edition will look at the rivalry between the two WWE legends, it specifically will focus on their Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at WWE Unforgiven 2006.