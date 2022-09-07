WOW (Women of Wrestling) returns to the airwaves on September 17th with new episodes following the conclusion of their last season.

According to PW Insider, the all-women’s promotion will air on the following stations in the Top Ten television markets around the United States. This includes the LA, New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia markets. Check it out below.

New York City – WLNY channel 55 at 11 PM EST.

Los Angeles – KCAL channel 9 at 2 AM Pacific.

Chicago – WCIU – CW26 at 12 PM Central.

Philadelphia – WPSG – CW 57 at 11 PM Eastern.

Dallas/Fort. Worth – KTXA-TV at 1 AM Central.

San Francisco – CW affiliate KBCW 44 – 2:30 AM Pacific

Atlanta – WUPA CW affiliate channel 69 – 12 AM Eastern.

Houston – KIAH – 12 AM Central.

Washington, DC – WDCW channel 50 – 2 PM Eastern

Boston – WSBK MyNetworkTV38 – 12 AM Eastern.