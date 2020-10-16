The new era of WWE 205 Live is officially underway, according to PWInsider.

The show debuted at the Capitol Wrestling Center last Friday and will continue to air from that facility, the former WWE Performance Center arena, each week. 205 Live episodes are now being taped on Wednesdays as a part of the weekly WWE NXT TV tapings.

Dewey Foley is still the head writer of the 205 Live brand, but the show is now officially, more than ever, under the NXT production umbrella. It was also noted that the NXT staff and creative team are now directing all aspects of the weekly cruiserweight series.

It will be interesting to see if WWE changes the look of the ring for tonight’s 205 Live episode on the WWE Network. Last week’s show, the first from the CWC, used the regular yellow ring ropes and turnbuckle pads with the NXT logo.

WWE has not announced matches for tonight’s show but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.