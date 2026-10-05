AEW is expected to fall under new sports leadership following the completion of the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

According to Variety, David Berson is set to oversee Skydance Sports, which is expected to include AEW as part of the company’s sports portfolio. AEW has previously operated under the TNT Sports umbrella through Warner Bros. Discovery.

The change comes as Luis Silberwasser, who has overseen TNT Sports, is set to depart the company once the Paramount-WBD merger is completed.

Silberwasser addressed his departure in a memo to employees, expressing support for the company’s incoming leadership and the direction of the sports division.

“I have tremendous respect for our leadership and for the leaders of CBS Sports, who are great colleagues and friends,” Silberwasser said. “I fully support the decision and will do everything I can to be of assistance during the transition.”

Silberwasser went on to express confidence in those who will remain with the organization following the transition.

“I believe in the strategy ahead and, above all, in the people who will carry this work forward,” he continued. “The success of this organization has always been about the talent, commitment and character of its people, and I know those qualities will continue to define it in the years ahead.”

The leadership shakeup comes as the Paramount-WBD merger is set to officially close on Tuesday, October 6.