Another special look at the controversial new original series “WWE: Unreal” has arrived.

On Thursday, Netflix and WWE released a brand new extended trailer to promote the upcoming release of the highly-anticipated new series, “WWE: Unreal.”

Scheduled to premiere on Netflix during WWE SummerSlam Week on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, “WWE: Unreal” gives fans an unprecedented amount of behind-the-scenes access, showing fans exactly what it takes to put together a WWE event, and the things that go down behind the curtain while doing so.

In the special new look at “WWE: Unreal” in the new promotional trailer that dropped on July 17, fans can see several scenes from episodes of the show, including CM Punk breaking down and crying in one segment.

The official description for the new “WWE: Unreal” trailer reads as follows:

WWE: Unreal | Official Trailer | Netflix In an unprecedented turn, WWE takes us behind the scenes – into the writer’s room and the homes of their greatest Superstars – to show the year-round work it takes to execute one of the most secretive shows in the world week over week. And when the curtain falls down, the business of getting a show to air is just as compelling as the Main Event.

