Tonight’s AEW Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite featured a segment between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and hosted by hip-hop icon Rick Ross. The purpose of the segment was for the two former tag champions to discuss the issues they’ve had over the last few months, which culminated with Lee walking out on Swerve at Full Gear and Swerve walking out on Lee at Final Battle.

Lee came out first, along with Ross, followed by Swerve. Swerve, who stayed near the entrance ramp, told Lee that he needs to keep eyes in the back of his head. Lee would then be attacked by Parker Boudreax and another unknown tattoo’d figure, both who beat Lee down. Swerve would then climb to the top rope while his new goons held a cinderblock on top of Lee, then Swerve double-stomped the block into Lee’s chest.

Ross and commentary later revealed the group as Mogul Affiliates.