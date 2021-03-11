Wild ending to tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The Inner Circle held their previously announced War Council meeting to discuss what the future of the group would be following Chris Jericho and MJF’s tag team title loss at Revolution. Sammy Guevara would make his return and show footage of MJF plotting with Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz that the Demo God was the weak link and needed to go. However in a strange turn of events Jericho revealed that the original group was always suspicious of MJF, and new he was trying to sabotage them, with the group surrounding him for a potential show ending beatdown.

However, in a very unexpected twist MJF revealed that he in fact built his own group up behind everyone’s back, which prompted the lights in Daily’s Place to go out. When they turned back on FTR, Tully Blanchard, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow all appeared in the ring and began to dismantle each member of the Inner Circle, with commentary confirming that this new faction was a force to be reckoned with. The show would end with Wardlow powerbombing a bloddy Jericho off the stage.

