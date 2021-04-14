The second official trailer has been released for the upcoming Fast9 movie from Universal Studios.

F9, the latest in The Fast & The Furious franchise, will feature veteran WWE Superstar John Cena starring as the main villain. Cena will play the role of Jakob, the brother to Dom Toretto, played by Vin Diesel.

Cena’s character can be seen clashing with his brother in the trailer below.

“F9: The Fast Sage” is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, June 25 in the United States, and on Wednesday, May 19 in South Korea. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in April 2019, but it has been delayed several times. The first delays were due to the release of “Hobbs & Shaw” in 2019, and then the “No Time To Die” James Bond movie that will finally be released this fall. The COVID-19 pandemic then forced more changes.

Below is the new trailer for F9, along with the official movie synopsis:

No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past. F9 is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, which has endured for two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world. Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad). F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before. The film stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Oscar ® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar ® winner Charlize Theron. F9 also features Grammy- winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna. F9 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent.

