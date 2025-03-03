The lineup for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view continues to take shape.

On Monday, the company announced a new match for TNA Sacrifice 2025, which is scheduled to take place on March 14 from El Paso, Texas.

Joining the card, which is close to, or possibly already finalized, is Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali in singles action.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 3/14 TNA PPV:

* Nic Nemeth returns

* Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee

* Street fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

* Ladder match: TNA X-Division Champion Moose vs. Jeff Hardy

* TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade

* Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. Ace Austin & The Rascalz

* Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, TBA & TBA vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC, Epico Colon & Primo Colon

Make sure to check back here on 3/14 for complete TNA Sacrifice 2025 results.