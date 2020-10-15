WWE and The Austin Film Festival have announced that the world premiere of “Brothers of Destruction” will air during the festival’s Closing Night slate of programming.

“Brothers of Destruction” will chronicle the legacy of WWE legends Kane and The Undertaker. The 60 minute film was directed by Kieran Bent, produced by Brian Decker, and executive produced by Ben Houser and Brian Pellegatto.

The synopsis for the film reads like this:

“Forever linked as two of sports entertainment’s most enigmatic and popular Superstars, Undertaker and Kane shed their on-screen personas for a historic conversation at Austin’s Zach Theatre as part of WWE’s ’30 Years of The Deadman’ celebration commemorating Undertakers 30th anniversary in WWE. With more than three decades as one of the industry’s biggest box office draws, The Undertaker’s rise to stardom is forever connected to his mysterious counterpart from the dark side, Kane. Both in the ring and off screen, Mark Calaway and Glenn Jacobs developed a deep friendship revealed in this film. ‘Brothers of Destruction,’ the latest presentation from WWE Network Documentaries, brings the audience behind the curtain with untold stories and rare footage of this unbreakable bond.”

You can find more on the 27th annual Austin Film Festival, which runs from October 22 – October 29 at the Paramount theatre in downtown Austin, by visiting austinfilmfestival.com.

On a related note, the DVD and Blu-ray version of WWE’s “The Undertaker: The Last Ride” docuseries will be released in the UK on Monday, November 23, and in the United States on Tuesday, December 15. Fans in the United States will be able to purchase the DVD & Blu-ray early, exclusively at Walmart stores beginning on Tuesday, November 17.

“The Last Ride” aired earlier this year as a five-part series on the WWE Network. The DVD and Blu-ray releases will include bonus items, such as a mini comic book and artwork. There will be around 20 minutes of bonus footage included with the two-disc DVD set and single-disc Blu-ray. There will also be a bonus animated “Tales from The Dead Man” episode included with the DVD and Blu-ray, at least in the UK. It’s also been revealed that UK fans will have access to a 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray, but there’s no word yet on if that will be available to fans in the US. The Collector’s Edition comes with bonus items as well.

Below is the content listing for the series, courtesy of Amazon UK:

CHAPTER 1: THE GREATEST FEAR Get a rare and revealing look at Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker, as he prepares for the final match of his storied WWE career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. CHAPTER 2: THE REDEMPTION The Undertaker’s greatest fear is realized as his disappointing performance against Roman Reigns fuels the Dead Man to rebuild and redeem himself in a match against John Cena at WrestleMania 34. CHAPTER 3: END OF AN ERA Fresh off his stellar performance at WrestleMania 34 against John Cena, The Undertaker seeks closure on his 30-year career in a series of matches with the men he respects the most – Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Kane. With a dream scenario involving all four Legends at WWE Crown Jewel, the stage was set for The Phenom to ride off into the night. CHAPTER 4: THE BATTLE WITHIN Seeking a storybook ending for his legendary career, the Undertaker’s mental and physical struggles come to a head in Saudi Arabia, with disastrous results. And in the wake of that catastrophe, Mark Calaway makes a major decision regarding his future as the Undertaker. CHAPTER 5: REVELATION With The Undertaker seemingly content calling it a career after a successful match at WWE Extreme Rules, the lure of a WrestleMania dream match with AJ Styles brings The Deadman back for perhaps his last ride at The Showcase of the Immortals. BONUS: TALES FROM THE DEADMAN Taken his Last Ride, The Undertaker reveals his favourite stories and secrets for all his Creatures of the Night. Hear forbidden tales about The Phenom’s debut, Madison Square Garden, the legendary Yokozuna, the Godfather, the infamous Wrestler’s Court and more. Narrated by actor Timothy Olyphant. EXTRAS: JBL’s Memories of The Undertaker, Cryotherapy, Stone Cold Respect, Make-A-Wish & RAW 25, The Undertaker’s Favourite Opponents, What an Entrance!

