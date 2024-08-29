An interesting note has surfaced regarding the Strap Match for the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event this week.

According to Wrestle Votes, the new Lionsgate film, “The Killers Game,” starring Dave Bautista, will be the presenting sponsor of the Strap Match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at the show this Saturday at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

“The Scottish Warrior” actually has a supporting role in the film, which stars the aforementioned WWE legend, and will be released in theaters on September 13, 2024.