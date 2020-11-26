WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor appeared in a pre-recorded segment during this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, to send a warning to any potential challengers.

Balor took credit for laying the groundwork for war, a reference to bringing The Undisputed Era back last week to face off with The Kings of NXT for the “Takeover: WarGames 2020” main event. He then sent a message to the Superstars who are going to war at the December 6 Takeover event, and let it be known that he works on Wednesday nights.

“Last week I laid the groundwork for war,” Balor declared. “So go ahead, prepare for war. Fight the war, and whoever wins the war, some advice – don’t put checkers on my chessboard. The cat is back, so stop playing in my kitty litter. Anyone with a problem, I’m not hard to find. The champion works Wednesdays.”

There’s no word yet on when Balor will be medically cleared to wrestle, or when his next match will be. There’s been no talk about Balor possibly defending at Takeover on December 6. It looks like Balor has not been cleared from his jaw injuries as he did not get involved with last week’s brawl between The Undisputed Era and The Kings. Balor has not wrestled since the “Takeover: 31” win over Kyle O’Reilly on October 4, where he suffered a broken jaw in two places. Last week’s show marked his first live appearance since Takeover.

Stay tuned for updates on Balor’s status. You can see this week’s promo below:

