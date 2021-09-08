AEW Games has revealed new footage of the first-ever AEW console video game.

As seen below, the latest episode of AEW Games 2.Show featured Aubrey Edwards, Evil Uno, The Bunny and Jungle Boy, filmed at the All Out FanFest. The episode shows Jungle Boy’s in-game look, with footage of a match against Darby Allin, including Jungle Boy’s moves and taunts.

The footage can be seen at around the 13:00 mark in the video below.

The release date for the AEW video game has not been announced as of this writing, but it was previously said that they are hoping for it to be released during the first quarter of 2022.

